Russian ‘cease-fire’ in Ukraine to bring 'neither freedom nor security’: Germany

Germany's foreign minister slammed Russia on Thursday for announcing a unilateral truce in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas, saying the "so-called cease-fire brings neither freedom nor security to people living in daily fear under Russian occupation."

Annalena Baerbock said in the Twitter post that if Russian President Vladimir Putin really wanted peace, "he would bring his soldiers home."

She added, however, that Putin apparently wants to continue the war after a short break.

"This is the reason why we will continue to support Ukrainians, so that they can live with self-determination," she said.

Earlier Thursday, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church called for a truce in Ukraine for Christmas Day, celebrated by most Orthodox Christians on Jan. 7 and this year falling on Saturday.

In response, Putin ordered a cease-fire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine from noon Friday local time until midnight Saturday.

Ukraine will not conduct negotiations with Russia on a Christmas truce, said Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

He called the truce proposal "lies and hypocrisy" on Twitter, adding: "We will bite you in the singing silence of the Ukrainian night."

*Writing and contributions by Aysu Bicer in London



