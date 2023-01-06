Migrant found dead near Canada-U.S. border crossing: media

Asylum seekers talk to a police officer as they cross into Canada from the U.S. border near a checkpoint on Roxham Road near Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada April 24, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Police said Thursday that a man described by media as a migrant who entered Canada without papers has been found dead in woods near a border checkpoint.

The Surete du Quebec told AFP the body had been discovered Wednesday afternoon near the Roxham Road crossing between the U.S. state of New York and Quebec that is popular with asylum seekers.

Authorities did not disclose his nationality but said the circumstances of his death were being investigated.

Public broadcaster CBC, citing unnamed sources, reported that he was a migrant.

The Roxham Road pedestrian path is one of several between Canada and the United States that have seen tens of thousands of migrants pass through in recent years.

Asylum seekers slipping into Canada from the United States -- a trend that surged during Donald Trump's presidency and flared up again this year -- have sparked outcries.

Although nearly all are intercepted by police upon arrival, concerns about irregular migration became a key ballot box issue in the last Quebec election in October 2022 that returned the right-wing nationalist Coalition Avenir Quebec to power.

While hundreds of migrants die each year along the U.S.-Mexico border, deaths are rare on the United States's northern frontier.

The journeys of some migrants braving biting cold and rugged terrain, however, have ended in tragedy: a Dominican Republic man making the dangerous trek reportedly drowned in a wooded marsh on the Canadian side in 2019.

In January 2022 Canadian authorites also discovered the bodies of four U.S.-bound Indian nationals including a baby who apparently froze to death in a blizzard near Emerson, Manitoba, a few meters from the U.S. border.

A Florida man was charged with human smuggling in that case.





















