Germany sees sharp rise in conscientious objectors since Ukraine war

Germany authorities have recorded a sharp increase in conscientious objectors in 2022, the year that saw the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



"In 2021, we received 201 applications for conscientious objection," a spokesperson for the Federal Office for Family Affairs and Civil Society Functions told German media group Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RDN) on Friday.



For 2022, that number had risen to 951, he added.



Since Germany abolished mandatory military service in 2011, the figures refer to soldiers who are already serving in the Bundeswehr.



Many justified their application for conscientious objection by saying they had not expected a war, according to the report.



While Germany is not actively involved in the conflict in Eastern Europe, it has been supplying Ukraine with weapons, with Berlin most recently announcing it would send armoured personnel carriers.



"Soldiers who come to the conclusion in these explosive security times that they do not want to shoot and kill or injure other people must be offered an easy way out of the army," The political director of the German Peace Society, Michael Schulze von Glaßer, told RND.



Many of today's Bundeswehr members are lured into the army with advertising promises that have nothing to do with reality, he said.



