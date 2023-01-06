Germany and US to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles

Germany and the Unites States are to supply Ukraine with armoured personnel carriers, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Joe Biden announced in a joint statement issued after a telephone call on Thursday.



Germany will also provide Ukraine with a Patriot anti-aircraft battery for air defence, according to the statement. The decision comes after Washington promised Kiev a Patriot anti-aircraft system last month.



The armoured vehicles in question are Marder infantry fighting vehicles, developed for the Bundeswehr more than 50 years ago. Berlin did not specify how many vehicles would be supplied or when.



The US is sending so-called Bradley tanks, the first Western-designed infantry fighting vehicles that Ukraine will receive. So far, only Soviet models have been delivered by Eastern European countries.



Following the announcement, Russia's ambassador to the US lashed out at Washington, accusing the US of a lack of willingness to end the war in Ukraine, started by Moscow more than 10 months ago.



All recent US actions directly showed that Washington had no desire for a political solution in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in Washington on Thursday, according to Russian state news agency TASS.



"No doubt should be left with anyone about the one responsible for protraction of the recent conflict," Antonov added.



Antonov also said the weapons delivered to Kiev were lacking a "defensive nature" as claimed by Western countries.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Scholz for the planned delivery of the Patriot air defence system.



"Together with the Iris-T system and the Gepard anti-aircraft tanks delivered earlier, Germany is making an important contribution to ensuring that all Russian missiles are intercepted!" Zelensky wrote on Twitter.



The Ukrainian leader said in his nightly video address more information would be announced Friday after he had spoken directly to Scholz.



"Today I would like to express separate gratitude to President Biden and Chancellor Scholz for the decision to strengthen our defense, a very important decision. We will have another Patriot battery and powerful armored vehicles - this is truly a great victory for our country," Zelensky said.



Ukraine has already received anti-aircraft, transport and armoured recovery vehicles from Western manufacturers.



The announcement follows a French decision earlier this week to supply reconnaissance vehicles described as "light tanks."



Ukraine has repeatedly requested the delivery of German Leopard 2 main battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles. Scholz previously pointed to the fact that other NATO allies had also not provided heavy weapons.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck held out the prospect of new military commitments for Ukraine on Thursday.



Habeck promised a quick decision by the government during a visit to Norway. Weapons deliveries would be "adapted to the requirements of the battlefield," he said.



For the German government, there have always been two decision-making criteria on the issue: Unity with partners and military utility on the battlefield, he said.



"That seems to be the case in this instance. And that is why the Federal Government will now quickly discuss this situation and then make decisions accordingly," he said.



During a press conference with her British counterpart in London, Baerbock warned that Germany and its allies must not leave any doubt about support for Kiev and must look at where more military support is possible.



Zelensky described France's decision to supply AMX-10 RC reconnaissance vehicles as a "clear signal" to other Western nations. "There is no rational reason why tanks of Western manufacture have not been supplied to Ukraine thus far," he said.



