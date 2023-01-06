News World Austrian soldier killed in gunfight in barracks

A soldier was killed and another injured in Austria on Friday in an exchange of fire at a military barracks, according to local media. A 20-year-old guard soldier allegedly opened fire at the barracks in the city of Wiener Neustadt, south of the capital Vienna, before being shot by a non-commissioned officer, reported the daily Krone.

DPA WORLD Published January 06,2023

Beforehand, the soldier had fired several shots with an assault rifle at the Flugfeld Barracks located at the airfield in the city of Wiener Neustadt to the south of Vienna on Friday morning, the spokesman for the Austrian Defence Ministry, Michael Bauer, told dpa.



The superior officer then shot the man with a pistol, he said.



According to initial information, the incident was preceded by an argument, Bauer said. The supervisor was injured in the course of the argument.



According to the spokesperson, the man killed was born in 2002 and was doing his military service in Wiener Neustadt.







