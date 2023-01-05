We must put an end to war with Russia this year: Zelensky

Ukraine's president said they must put an end to the 10-month-old war with Russia in 2023, in addition to not postponing any defensive capabilities that could speed up Moscow's defeat.

"Modern Western armoured vehicles, Western-type tanks are just one of these key capabilities," Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the Ukrainian people late on Wednesday.

Noting that he held diplomatic discussions during the day with the leaders of France, Denmark, and Romania, Zelenskyy said he will continue such diplomatic contacts every day with partner states and countries close to Kyiv.

"We are already responding and will respond very concretely and effectively to any new attempt by the aggressor to additionally mobilize and throw something more against Ukraine. With exactly what is necessary on the battlefield and for the protection of the entire territory of our state," Zelensky added.

Zelensky also said Ukraine and its partners all share the same goal, which is to end to the war with Russia as soon as possible, and to restore a stable and lasting peace.

He said discussions are being held on his peace formula as laid out at November's G-20 summit in Indonesia, which includes 10 conditions.

The peace formula also focuses on issues such as nuclear safety, food and energy security, and the withdrawal of the Russian military from Ukraine.