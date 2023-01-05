News World US considers supplying armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine

Washington is considering supplying the Bradley Fighting Vehicle to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.



According to the US military, the medium armoured combat vehicle is usually equipped with a cannon, a machine gun and armour-piercing missiles and can serve as a troop carrier.



Asked by a reporter if supplying Bradley vehicles to Ukraine was "on the table," Biden responded yes, without providing further details.



It was initially unclear which model variant of the Bradley might be sent to Ukraine.



On Wednesday, France told Ukraine it would supply it with "light battle tanks."



The tank in question is reportedly the AMX-10 RC armoured reconnaissance vehicle. The wheeled tank equipped with a cannon is mainly used for reconnaissance. It was initially unclear how many tanks France intends to hand over to Ukraine and by when.



"This is the first time that Western-designed tanks have been delivered to the Ukrainian armed forces," French media reports quoted the Élysée Palace as saying.



Kiev has long been asking its allies for Western-style battle tanks and armoured personnel carriers.



Germany has so far refused to supply Ukraine with battle tanks, including the Bundeswehr's Leopard 2 tanks.



The US is already supplying Ukraine with various heavy weapons systems, including HIMARS rocket artillery and NASAMS ground-based air defence systems.



During a recent visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the US, Washington also committed to providing Ukraine with a Patriot air defence system.





