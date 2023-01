United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivers statements on progress made on the penultimate day of COP27, during the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 17, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has disbanded a fact-finding mission into a July attack in the front-line Ukrainian town of Olenivka that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists, because the U.N. mission cannot deploy to the site, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.

Russia and Ukraine both requested an investigation, which Guterres had announced in August.