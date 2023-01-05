Kiev: Russian ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas is 'hypocrisy'

Ukraine has described the ceasefire ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Orthodox Christmas holiday as "hypocrisy."



"Russia must leave the occupied territories - only then will there be a 'temporary ceasefire'," presidential office adviser Mychaylo Podolyak wrote on Twitter on Thursday.



Unlike Russia, "Ukraine doesn't attack foreign territory & doesn't kill civilians," he wrote.



Earlier, the Kremlin had ordered a unilateral ceasefire for 36 hours for the Orthodox Christmas holiday on Friday and Saturday.



The Russian army invaded Ukraine at the end of February and annexed large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine in September in violation of international law.