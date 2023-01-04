Ukraine war has caused over $700B in damage to nation’s economy: Premier

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaks during a cnference on the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, October 25, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russia's war on Ukraine has already caused more than $700 billion in damage to the nation's economy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting in the capital Kyiv, Shmyhal said that one of the priorities of the government for this year is "the restoration of Ukraine."

Together with the World Bank, Ukrainian authorities plan to carry out a verification of Ukraine's needs for "the fastest possible recovery," he said.

Shmyhal said that at the beginning of June last year, the amount of damage was estimated at roughly $350 billion.

"Given the recent attacks on our infrastructure, as of today, this number exceeds $700 billion," he noted.























