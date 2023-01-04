Türkiye, Russia may establish joint patrols in northern Syria, says Turkish defense chief

Türkiye and Russia may establish joint patrols in northern Syria, according to the Turkish national defense minister on Wednesday.

Speaking to a group of reporters at the Turkish parliament, Hulusi Akar commented on Türkiye's recent tripartite meeting with Syria and Russia in Moscow.

"Our goal is the defense of our country and nation. For this, the fight against terrorism is a very important element," he said.

Noting Türkiye's successes in its counterterror efforts, Akar said that he told his counterparts at the tripartite meeting in Moscow that it is not possible for Türkiye to accept more refugees.

He expressed hope that the tripartite talks will continue "reasonably, logically and successfully."

Akar said that Türkiye would not make any decision that may cause trouble for the Syrian people, adding that Ankara's "position must be known by all parties and treated accordingly."