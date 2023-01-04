Patriot missile systems expected to be deployed in Ukraine soon: Top Ukrainian diplomat

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

The U.S.-based Patriot air defense systems are expected to be deployed in Ukraine soon, the Ukrainian foreign minister said on Wednesday.

In a briefing broadcast on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Facebook page, Dmytro Kuleba said that preparations for the transfer of the Patriot air defense systems have already begun.

On Dec. 21, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including a Patriot missile defense system. The announcement came during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

Days later, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Kyiv will receive a new $2.2 billion package in military assistance from Washington, adding that Ukraine expects the U.S. Congress to approve another package of almost $45 billion, which include new HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems and the Patriot air defense systems.