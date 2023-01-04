Pakistani lawmakers nominate Turkish President Erdoğan for Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistani lawmakers on Wednesday nominated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the Nobel Peace Prize for his "efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."

"Russia-Ukraine war had quickly turned into a nuclear flashpoint that could have ended in catastrophe for the whole world. Due to his (Erdogan) untiring efforts, timely and effective interventions with both sides, he singlehandedly averted a global disaster," Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, chairman of Pakistan's Senate, wrote in a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Calling Erdoğan "a true statesman and leader, who always strives for the betterment and prosperity of not just his country, but the region and the world in general," Sanjrani underlined that the Turkish president "carries the true message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his teachings of peace, tolerance and love for all humanity, as he continues to dispel the myths and misconceptions related to Islamic teachings."

The Senate said it has officially registered the nomination in favor of the Turkish leader on Wednesday.



