IRANIAN LEADER: WOMEN WHO DONT WEAR FULL HIJAB ARE NOT IRRELIGIOUS

Iran's supreme leader said women who do not wear a full hijab should not be accused of being irreligious or anti-revolutionary, state agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.



Women whose hijab does not fully cover their hair, as is required under Iran's Islamic dress code, should not be seen as opposed to religion and revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said while speaking to a group of Iranian women. "We all have defects that we must fix as far as possible."



Women wearing the hijab incorrectly "are still our own daughters," he said, in remarks that can be seen as conciliatory after months of unrest.



Iran's political leadership has been under enormous pressure since nationwide protests erupted in mid-September, triggered by the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini in police custody.



The protests plunged Tehran into its worst political crisis in decades.



Amini, 22, was arrested for violating Iran's dress code. The authorities violently suppressed the protests that followed.



Now, more and more women walk in public through Iran's metropolises without wearing headscarves.



The so-called morality police who arrested Amini have almost completely disappeared from the streets, but compliance with the headscarf rule is to be pursued through other methods, such as video surveillance.

