Germany says Russian assaults in Ukraine are 'attacks on humanity'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday sharply condemned the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine and called on European partners not to let up in their support for Kyiv.

"We have to preserve this common European unity, which made us so strong last year, in this new year and expand it further," said Baerbock during a joint news conference with her Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho in Lisbon, as German news agency dpa reported.

The "systematic and cynical airstrikes by Russia against the electricity, water and heat supply of Ukraine" had no other aim "than to deprive Ukrainians of their livelihood," added Baerbock.

The minister reaffirmed her strong support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"These are attacks on humanity." One should not allow "the slightest doubt about our determined support. Because bitter as it is, with every sign of waning support, we encourage Putin to keep going."

She further said as they want the war to "end with a victory for Ukraine," they have to ask themselves repeatedly: "How can we better support Ukraine together in protecting its people and its civilian infrastructure."

When asked whether there would be a new push for the joint delivery of modern German Leopard 2 combat tanks or German Marder infantry fighting vehicles, she replied that it was constantly being reviewed how Ukraine could be better supported as this can only happen together with the partners.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far refused to supply Leopard 2 combat tanks on the grounds that no other NATO country has made such tanks available.

With financial assistance, humanitarian aid, and weapons deliveries put together, the German government has sent €5.45 billion ($5.76 billion) directly to Ukraine last year.

It has also channeled an additional €7.15 billion to help fund the EU initiatives for Ukraine, making for a combined total of €12.6 billion in German support.