GERMANY DEPLOYS FRIGATE TO STRENGTHEN NATOS NORTHERN FLANK

A German frigate will reinforce the NATO flank in the North Atlantic and in the North and Baltic Seas in the coming months.



The warship, with a crew of 210, set off on Wednesday from the naval base in Wilhelmshaven, a navy spokeswoman said.



The ship will also be part of the military alliance's rapid reaction force. According to the German navy, several large-scale NATO manoeuvres are planned, for example in the Baltic Sea.



"The ship will serve for six months as the flagship of the new German command of the NATO alliance," said the frigate's captain, Hendrik Wißler, according to a Navy statement.



The ship, which is almost 140 metres long, is equipped with two helicopters. The "Mecklenburg-Vorpommern" was part of the NATO rapid reaction force for several months last year. The frigate is expected to return to its home base in July.

