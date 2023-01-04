Death toll from Ukraine strike in Makiivka rises to 89, main reason 'unauthorised cellphone usage': ministry

Death toll from the Ukrainian strike in Makiivka has risen to 89, the Russian Ministry of Defence said, adding the main reason for the strike was unauthorized cellphone usage by Russian troops.

"The number of our dead comrades has gone up to 89," Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov said in a video statement released by the ministry early Wednesday local time. More bodies had been found under the rubble, he added.

The Commission is investigating the circumstances around the Makiivka attack, the statement from the Ministry said.

"Officials that are responsible for the tragedy in Makiivka will be brought to responsibility," the statement added.