 Contact Us
News World Russia: US-made HIMARS installations destroyed in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia: US-made HIMARS installations destroyed in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

"During a counter-battery fight near the city of Kramatorsk, positions were opened and two launchers of the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems were destroyed," a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry read.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published January 03,2023
Subscribe
RUSSIA: US-MADE HIMARS INSTALLATIONS DESTROYED IN UKRAINE’S DONETSK REGION

Russia said on Tuesday that two US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers were destroyed by Russian strikes near the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"During a counter-battery fight near the city of Kramatorsk, positions were opened and two launchers of the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems were destroyed," a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry read.

The strikes came a day after a Ukrainian rocket strike killed at least 63 Russian soldiers at a Russian deployment area near the city of Makiivka in the Moscow-controlled part of the Donetsk region.