Report: Russian air defence shoots down drones over Sevastopol

After days of Russian kamikaze drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, air defences on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula engaged Ukrainian drones on Monday evening, Russian state news agency TASS reported.



Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the naval port of Sevastopol, TASS said.



"Our air defences continued to repel the attacks," Moscow-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was quoted as saying.



Sevastopol is the main base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The port has been the target of Ukrainian drone attacks several times, most recently on December 30.



In October, the Ukrainian military used drone boats loaded with explosives to attack the Russian fleet near Sevastopol.



There is contradictory information from the two warring sides about their effectiveness.