MORE THAN 40 POLICE OFFICERS INJURED ON NEW YEARS EVE IN BERLIN

According to the latest police reports, 41 officers were injured during attacks on New Year's Eve in Berlin.



A police spokesperson could not give any information on the severity of the injuries on Monday evening. There were 159 arrests in connection with the incidents, the spokesperson said. Most of them were young men or youths, he said.



Investigations are under way not only for attacks on law enforcement officials, but also for arson, violations of the Explosives Act and breach of the peace.



According to the fire brigade, at least 38 incidents of assault were documented. According to information from Sunday, 15 people were injured.



According to the police, almost 1,300 additional officers were deployed around the turn of the year. The intensity of the attacks could not be compared to previous years, the police said on Sunday in the preliminary balance sheet for the new year celebrations.



According to the police, groups of people tried to erect barricades on the streets several times.



The Berlin police union said earlier Monday that the public use of pyrotechnics showed that a far-reaching ban on firecrackers was needed.



Earlier firefighting union workers called for vehicles to be equipped with dashcams to record events after Berlin firefighters came under renewed attack with fireworks while responding to 1,700 calls at the turn of the year.



These small cameras, typically mounted behind the windscreen, would make it easier to document any such attacks, the Berlin-Brandenburg Firefighters' Union said on Monday.



The union said at least one emergency worker was sent to hospital on a particularly mild New Year's Eve, a year after fireworks were banned under Covid-19 restrictions.



Among other things, beer crates and fire extinguishers were thrown at emergency vehicles, rescuers were shot at with fireworks, and vehicles were looted.



Union officials also pointed to body cams, which are currently being trialled for use to film tense situations.



"It is unimaginable what our emergency forces had to experience on this New Year's Eve," union official Lars Wieg said.



The fire brigade reported it was well prepared for this year's celebrations, however it was surprised by "the number and intensity of attacks on our emergency services."



As usual, the fire brigade declared a precautionary New Year's Eve state of emergency in order to increase command services and personnel for its busiest night of the year.

