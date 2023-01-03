Lithuania says military support to Ukraine will affect result of war

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Tuesday that military support to be given to Ukraine this year will make a critical contribution to the result of the Moscow-Kyiv war.

"The weapons, equipment, and other military support that we (Lithuania) and other countries provide make a critical contribution to how the war unfolds," Anusauskas said, according to a statement by the Lithuanian Defense Ministry on Facebook.

The statement said Anusauskas defined the Russia-Ukraine war as "our fight," adding that they must adapt to Kyiv's needs and continue to try to keep the volume of support to the country from decreasing.

The post by the Defense Ministry also identified six main directions of further support for Ukraine this year, including funding, armament transfers and repairs, military training, defense reforms, cyber security, and rehabilitation of soldiers.

"We supported, support, and will support Ukraine until the victory," it added.