EU-Ukraine summit on February 3 to take place in Kiev

Contrary to initial information, a planned EU-Ukraine summit announced by the bloc will not take place in Brussels but in Kiev, the Presidential Office in Kiev said on Monday evening.



The change of location was announced following a telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



However the meeting, planned for February 3, will not be attended by the EU heads of state and government, but only by von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel. This had already been announced by a spokesperson for Michel in December.



Since the summit is now to take place in Kiev, this also puts an end to speculation about a possible further foreign visit by Zelensky after his surprise trip to Washington in December.



According to the presidential office in Kiev, among other things during their call Zelensky and von der Leyen discussed the situation on the fronts in Russia's war against Ukraine.



They also discussed Ukraine's progress towards EU membership and the EU's financial support for Kiev.