Western allies must be ready for long-term support to Ukraine: Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a NATO Foreign Ministers video meeting following developments in Afghanistan at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on August 20, 2021. (AFP File Photo)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday said that the Western allies must be ready to provide long-term support to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg told BBC that military support would ensure the survival of Ukraine as a sovereign country.

Earlier, the General Staff of Ukraine said in a statement that Russian forces carried out air strikes on various parts of the country on Saturday and on Sunday morning.

"The Ukrainian forces had the momentum for several months, but we also know that Russia has mobilized many more forces, many of them are now training," Stoltenberg said.

"All that indicates that they are prepared to continue the war and also try to potentially launch a new offensive," he added.

Russia-Ukraine war has so far resulted in 17,595 civilian casualties, including 6,826 deaths, and tens of millions are facing "potential danger of death," according to UN figures.