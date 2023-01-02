Czech Republic produces record amount of nuclear power

Nuclear power plants in the Czech Republic generated more electricity in 2022 than ever before, producers said on Monday.



The country's plants fed around 30.8 terawatt hours into the grid, according to the operator group CEZ.



"In the period of energy crisis triggered by the Russian aggression against Ukraine, both the Dukovany and Temelin nuclear power plants increased their production," a spokesperson said.



A slight decrease is expected due to extensive investments in the plant. For example, the steam generators in the more than 35-year-old Dukovany power plant are to be cleaned.



Environmentalists in Germany and Austria have long criticized the plants in the Czech Republic as being unsafe and outdated.



The Temelin nuclear power plant is located just under 60 kilometres from the German border, and the Dukovny plant about 100 kilometres north of Vienna.



According to the Czech government's plans, the share of nuclear power in the EU member state's electricity supply will grow to more than half by 2040, also through the construction of new reactors.

