Zelensky wishes Ukrainians a year of victory in message for New Year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wished his fellow citizens a happy New Year and the "year of our victory" in a brief address to mark the turn of the year.



"Wishing for miracles today? Ukrainians have been creating them for a long time," he wrote on Telegram, and posted a photo of himself and his wife Olena in front of a modestly decorated Christmas tree.



Further political undertones were evident in his New Year's message. "Wishing for real friends? We have already found out for sure who they are," he said in a reference to those supporting Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.



And with reference to the repeated Russian attacks on Ukraine's electricity grid, he said, "Do you want light? It is in each of us, even if there is no electricity."



Asked whether he had any desire for adventure and travel, Zelensky noted the realities of war, saying, "Ukrainians have already had too much of that."



He said there was only one wish left. "And it will come true not by a miracle, but by our work, by struggle, mutual help, humanity."



He signed off, "Happy New Year! The year of our victory."