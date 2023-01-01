News World Ukraine: Air defences repelled 45 Russian drone attacks over New Year

Russia attacked Ukraine with a total of 45 drones overnight, the Ukrainian military reported on New Year's Day.



All the Iranian-made Shahed-136 combat drones - the so-called "kamikaze" drones - were destroyed by Ukrainian air defences, the armed forces said.



Russia deploys the drones under its own name, Geran, to disguise Iranian involvement. Russia and Iran have long cooperated militarily.



"The servicemen of the Ukrainian Air Force congratulate their indomitable nation on New Year 2023! Together to victory!" Sunday's message continued.



Russia also fired 20 missiles at targets in neighbouring Ukraine on New Year's Eve, the Ukrainian military said. Most were intercepted.



Ukraine's air defences have improved thanks to massive Western military aid during the course of the war, which began with Russia's invasion on February 24.











