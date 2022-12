Ukraine reported Russian attacks using kamikaze drones shortly before the turn of the year. Air alerts sounded in the cities of Odessa and Mykolaiv in the south and Dnipro in the centre of the country, Unian news agency reported.



Mykolaiv military administrator Vitali Kim said that two formations of drones had been sighted in his area. Ukraine's air defences opened fire on the Iranian-made Shahed drones, he said.