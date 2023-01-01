News World Nations around the world ring in 2023 with parties and fireworks

Berlin and many other cities have welcomed the New Year with spectacular shows and outdoor gatherings, marking a return for large-scale festivities following the pandemic restrictions of the past two years.



A crowd of a few thousand people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday after tourists flocked to the capital.



The city's official celebration was smaller than in the past, and tickets had to be booked in advance. At midnight visitors saw a light show at the historic venue, rather than fireworks. Elsewhere and all across the city, however, private firework shows exploded until well after midnight.



Several hours later in New York, the traditional New Year's Eve party in Times Square took place with a full crowd again.



Tens of thousands of people celebrated with the traditional shower of confetti and the traditional ball drop - the lowering of a glowing crystal ball.



The party in Times Square is one of the biggest New Year's Eve celebrations in the world. The event has its origins in the opening of a new publishing house of the New York Times in 1904.



Rio de Janeiro hosted its famous New Year's Eve party on Copacabana beach without restrictions for the first time since the pandemic.



Hundreds of thousands watched as fireworks were fired from rafts in the Atlantic bay, and musicians, bands and DJs performed on several stages on the Copacabana city beach.



In London, more than 100,000 people celebrated the turn of the year watching a fireworks display at the London Eye.



For the first time since 2019, visitors were allowed to celebrate on the South Bank of the River Thames in the British capital. Big Ben struck twelve at midnight, ringing in the New Year.



In Paris, a large fireworks display at the Champs-Élysées drew a crowd of about 1 million people.



Earlier, nations across Asia rang in the New Year.



In South Korea, tens of thousands of people gathered in the centre of Seoul to hear the 33 chimes of the over three-metre-high Bosingak bell, local media reported.



People had only been able to watch the bell-ringing ceremony on television and in social media for the past two years due to the pandemic.



During the ritual act, a large bronze bell in the Bosin Pavilion is struck exactly 33 times starting at midnight, as the number 33 symbolizes good luck in Korea.



Celebrations in China, meanwhile, were muted due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, even though bars and restaurants were able to organize events since the easing of regulations.



New Year's Eve is not a particularly important holiday in China, as people mark the New Year on January 22 with larger celebrations.



Earlier, in Taiwan, fireworks were set off at the island's landmark Taipei 101, one of the world's tallest buildings.



About 16,000 fireworks were set off during the 5-minute show, themed on "Caring for the World and Shining Dreams," at the 509-metre tall skyscraper.



Sydney had already welcomed the New Year with a large-scale display of fireworks dubbed a "kaleidoscope of colour" in the city's harbour.



The show's highlight was a luminous rainbow that poured down like waterfalls from the Harbour Bridge as the city looks forward to hosting World Pride in February.



One million people had been expected to flock to the spectacle that was held in front of the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, according to broadcaster ABC. Meanwhile a further half a billion viewers watched the show remotely around the world, according to estimates.



The celebration involved around 9,000 fireworks, costing around $39 million, organizers said ahead of the event.



Australia's show came after Samoa and Kiribati in the South Pacific were the first countries in the world to welcome 2023, in a celebration that included tourists for the first time in two years.



Both countries closed their borders to visitors in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kiribati reopened to the world in August, with Samoa following in September.



Two separate fireworks displays in Samoa, one in the capital Apia, and the other in Savai'i, signalled the start of the new year. The displays were fired simultaneously from both islands at the stroke of midnight.



Kiribati's largest island, Kiritimati, home to about 5,000 people, is the first inhabited island to begin each new year, however no major events were planned.



As the first major international centre to welcome in the New Year, the landmarks of New Zealand's largest city Auckland were lit up.



Fireworks returned to the Sky Tower, along with a laser light and animation show synchronized with other landmarks, including the Harbour Bridge and Museum.



American Samoa, just 220 kilometres to the east of Samoa on the other side of the International Date Line, will be the last to ring in 2023.







