BENEDICT XVIS LAST WORDS WERE JESUS, I LOVE YOU - REPORT

Benedict XVI's last words were 'Jesus, I love you' - report

The last words of the late pope Benedict XVI were "Jesus, I love you," according to a report by Argentinian newspaper La Nación, citing well-informed sources on Saturday.



The emeritus head of the Catholics died on Saturday morning at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican Gardens at the age of 95.



His private secretary Georg Gänswein informed Pope Francis immediately afterwards, according to the newspaper, which is usually well informed about the acting pontiff.



Pope Francis was in Benedict's monastery 10 minutes later and prayed silently over his body.



La Nación said that Pope Francis wanted the news of the Bavarian-born bishop's death to be reported right away.



Francis had called on the faithful to pray for Benedict in his general audience last Wednesday, making his poor state of health public.



The funeral for Joseph Ratzinger, as Benedict XVI was born, is planned for January 5, after he lies in state at St Peter's Basilica so the faithful can pay their respects.





