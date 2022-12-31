ZELENSKY THANKS SCHOLZ FOR GERMANYS SUPPORT IN 2023

News World Zelensky thanks Scholz for Germany's support in 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky greets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine February 14, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the end of the year for his support and Germany's new new national security strategy introduced in response to the crisis in Ukraine.



"Arms deliveries, protection for more than a million Ukrainians: G7 presidency with Ukraine focus, financial & technical assistance, EU candidate status. Thank you for the turning point, Mr Chancellor!" he wrote in German on Twitter on Saturday, deploying a phrase used by Scholz.



"May we make it complete in 2023 with our joint victory," Zelensky said.



The German chancellor said earlier this year that Russia's full-scale invasion was a "Zeitenwende," or "turning point," for his country and that Berlin would spend €100 billion ($107 billion) to revamp its military while forcefully defending democracies like Ukraine.



"Germans are intent on becoming the guarantor of European security that our allies expect us to be, a bridge builder within the European Union and an advocate for multilateral solutions to global problems. This is the only way for Germany to successfully navigate the geopolitical rifts of our time," Scholz wrote in Foreign Affairs magazine recently.



In the face of massive Russian drone and missile attacks, Ukraine hopes to receive significantly more military aid from Western allies like Germany, especially when it comes to air defence. Kiev also says it needs many more weapons and ammunition to win against Russia.



Scholz has pledged to continue military and financial support for Ukraine, but his government remains hesitant to send certain heavy weapons and advanced defence systems.



















