U.S. SAYS N.KOREA BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES DONT POSE IMMEDIATE THREAT TO ALLIES

U.S. says N.Korea ballistic missile launches don't pose immediate threat to allies

A man watches a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on December 31, 2022. (AFP Photo)

North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to Washington's allies, the United States said.

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, according to the South Korean military.

U.S. commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan remained "ironclad," the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, adding the launches by North Korea highlighted the destabilizing impact of its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

























