UN chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday praised the late pope Benedict XVI for his "commitment to non-violence and peace."

"I offer my deepest condolences to Catholics and others around the world who were inspired by his life of prayer and tenacious commitment to non-violence and peace," the secretary-general said in a statement after the Vatican announced the passing of the former pope at age 95.