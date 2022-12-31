Ukrainian defence minister warns Russians of new wave of conscription

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Resnikov warned the Russian people of a new wave of conscription by the Kremlin as early as the beginning of the new year in a video posted on YouTube on Saturday.



"I know very well that you have one more week to make a choice," Resnikov said in the video in which he is speaking Russian.



Resnikov suggested that the Russian borders would be closed soon so that no one could leave the country.



The choice, he said, addressing Russian people directly, was between avoiding being drafted into military service or dying in the war in Ukraine.



Hundreds of thousands of Russians already left the country in the autumn to avoid the partial conscription ordered by President Vladimir Putin.



Putin recently said that no further mobilization was necessary.



The New Year celebrations were a good occasion to reflect and realize that the Kremlin had lost the war, Resnikov told Russians. There is nothing worth fighting for, he said.



In his speech, which resembled a New Year's address, the minister listed the many Russian defeats this year. He mentioned, for example, the sinking of Russia's flagship Moskva of the Black Sea fleet and explosions on military airfields on Russian land.



Russia has already lost more than 100,000 soldiers in this war, Resnikov said. "If that was the plan, only Russia's enemies could have created it that way," he said, also referring to the loss of Moscow's prestige in the world.



The minister accused Moscow of continuing to plan new waves of mobilization so as not to admit defeat in Ukraine, to retain a sense of power and to avoid having to answer for its many war crimes.



Resnikov said he was speaking not only as a minister but also as a lawyer.



"The longer the war lasts, the more severe the consequences will be for ordinary people, ordinary Russians," he said. Russians will have to pay for the damages of the war for generations, said Resnikov.



Ukraine, however, will not give up, he said. "We are defending our soil."

