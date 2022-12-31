'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that his country will not forgive Russia and its aggression after Moscow conducted a barrage of strikes just hours before the New Year.

"Several waves of missile attacks on New Year's Eve. Missiles against people... No one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will not forgive," Zelensky said on social media.

He also expressed his "sincere condolences" on the death of former pope Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95.

He hailed the late pope as an "outstanding theologian, intellectual and promoter of universal values," after Russian President Vladimir Putin called Benedict a "defender of traditional Christian values".