Türkiye rescues 11 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushback

The Turkish Coast Guard said Friday it rescued 11 irregular migrants, who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

Teams were dispatched off the coast of Datca in southwestern Mugla province after the coast guard learned that there were irregular migrants on a lifeboat.

The Coast Guard also said 1,007 irregular migrants were rescued in 31 separate incidents between Dec. 23 and 29 as part of the fight against irregular migration.

Alongside irregular migrants, three migrant smuggling suspects were arrested.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers trying to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.