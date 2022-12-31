Kiev: Thousands of young Ukrainians tried to avoid military service

Several thousand young Ukrainians have tried to evade military service since Russia attacked its neighbour and the declaration of a state of war in Ukraine.



According to the Ukrainian border troops, almost 12,000 men were caught trying to cross the border illegally, heading in the direction of Western countries.



Fifteen men died crossing the border illegally, with two reportedly having frozen to death in the Carpathian Mountains on their way to Romania.



Likewise in Russia, thousands of young men have tried to avoid military service. Thousands fled abroad right after Moscow's mobilization in September.



