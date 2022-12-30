Türkiye keen to improve ties with Cuba: President Erdogan

Türkiye attaches great importance to stronger cooperation with Cuba, particularly in economic matters, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Cuban counterpart on Friday.

In a phone call, Erdoğan and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties in various fields, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also extended his New Year's greetings and congratulated Bermudez on Cuba's National Liberation Day, marked on Jan. 1.

Türkiye and Cuba established diplomatic relations in 1952. Türkiye opened its first embassy in the capital Havana in 1979.