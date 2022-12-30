Russia should be 'pushed into its borders and locked up', says Ukrainian FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference after meeting with his counterparts Russian Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Antalya, Türkiye March 10, 2022. (REUTERS)

Russia will never be a liberal democracy and should be "pushed into their borders and locked up," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"The main thing now is ... to make our partners understand that no matter who is in power there, Russia will not turn into a liberal, democratic country …They need to be pushed into their borders and locked up," said Kuleba.

He said some people in the West still fear the consequences of a Russian defeat in Ukraine.

"Many sincerely support Ukraine, but still cannot imagine Russia's defeat. I have already started to tell them that the world will not collapse if Russia collapses," he added.

He denied reports that the U.S. is considering three possibilities for a possible settlement in Ukraine-a return to the borders of 1991 or those on Feb. 23 before this year's war began, and the return of Donbas but without Crimea.

Nothing of the sort was discussed during talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden, he asserted.

He said Zelenskyy and Ukraine's position on its internationally recognized borders "is as clear as possible."

"Not a single inch of Ukrainian land will be subject to diplomatic or military concessions," he stressed, adding that Ukraine's tough stance in negotiations was "war diplomacy."

MEASURES AGAINST RUSSIA



Kuleba said Ukraine is pushing for further sanctions "to bring down Russia's defense complex" and views its missile and drone industry as the "number one target."

Kyiv also wants more Russian banks to be disconnected from the SWIFT payment system, he said, adding that he would personally like to see sanctions on Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, and some oligarchs.

According to the top Ukrainian diplomat, French President Emmanuel Macron is the only person who speaks for Russian security interests.

He clarified that Macron has done "a lot" to help Ukraine against Russia, but when it comes to "ideological things about Russia, there is European politics and there is President Macron."

Kuleba said he is optimistic about Ukraine's bid to have Russia expelled from the UN Security Council.

It is a long process, but nothing is impossible, he said.

"Just the process itself will make me happy. We are delegitimizing them ... sowing doubt in everyone's minds," he added.

Turning to Kyiv's proposal for a peace summit in February, he said it is meant to show the world that Ukraine wants peace and has "killed the Russian narrative."

"The summit has not yet taken place, and the formula is already working," he said.

The main idea is to give space to countries that have not given Ukraine practical support "the opportunity to help in restoring peace," he said.

"We are talking about Asian countries, some African countries, India, and China," he added.

On military support for Ukraine, Kuleba said the country has received an "unprecedented" number of weapons in the past 10 months, and will get more next year.

He thanked the West for what he said was the "greatest support that any country has received in the 21st century," but emphasized that Kyiv needs more.

He termed the U.S.' decision to send Patriot missile systems "a turning point."

Kuleba said Ukraine is also working to counter Russia in Africa and Asia, and plans to open at least 10 more embassies across Africa.

Asked why Ukraine does not support Israel at the UN, he said Tel Aviv has snubbed Kyiv's requests for air defense systems, refuses to take in Ukrainian refugees, and supports resolutions backed by Russia.