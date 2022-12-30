Kiev in state of emergency for 29 days since war began, says official

Warning sirens have sounded 638 times in Ukraine's capital since Moscow first invaded the country, with the emergency alert in place for a total of nearly 694 hours, Kiev's military administration chief Serhii Popko said.



"That's practically 29 days, almost a whole calendar month, that the city's citizens have spent in shelters and bunkers," he said.



The capital has been hit by 52 airstrikes that have killed 120 people, including five children, while 495 people were injured in the missile and cruise missile attacks, he said.



Further, more than 600 buildings were damaged by the attacks, Popko said, noting that the capital's critical infrastructure has been heavily damaged.



"2022 was the worst year in Kiev's recent history," Popko said, adding that after Kiev repelled Russian ground forces' advance, the enemy had moved on to "genocide from the air."



