Dutch police seize nearly 650 kilos of illegal fireworks in flat

Dutch police seized around 650 kilograms of illegal fireworks from an appartment in the south of the country following an anonymous tip-off, they said on Friday.



Officers searching the flat in Roosendaal kept finding more and more boxes, though the resident kept saying there were no further fireworks to be found.



Police also called in the army's explosives service, due to the danger of an explosion as some of the fireworks had been tampered with.



Officials destroyed the fireworks and filed criminal charges.



This year, Dutch police have seized record quantities of illegal fireworks, with around 700 tons by last week, according to the public prosecutor's office.



The Dutch government introduced tougher rules for fireworks on New Year's Eve, effective since 2020, but though certain powerful fireworks are banned, the number of illegal imports from neighbouring Germany and Belgium has risen.



Fireworks are permitted in the Netherlands again following a ban due to restrictions related to the pandemic. However, they are completely banned in 12 cities including Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Nijmegen, with officials pointing to damage, injuries and high levels of air pollution.



