The Turkish foreign minister had two separate phone calls with his Pakistani and Finnish counterparts, according to Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

In a phone call, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed bilateral ties, as well as the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu and Finland's Pekka Haavisto discussed NATO enlargements and the latest developments in Ukraine.