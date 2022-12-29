Serbia catches over 200 irregular migrants at northern border

Serbian Police on Thursday nabbed 202 irregular migrants, along with an automatic rifle, near the EU border, authorities announced.

A police statement said that in two separate operations in the northern city of Subotica and village of Horgos, many irregular migrants were held for security reasons.

In Subotica, police held 109 people, including two with international arrest warrants for various crimes.

Local media claimed that one of the suspects was an army sniper in Afghanistan and had an international warrant from France for terrorism and other serious crimes.

In the second operation, another 93 immigrants were caught on the Hungarian border.

The group are to be taken to asylum centers.