Putin signs law punishing acts of sabotage with life sentences

Russian President signed legislation into law on Thursday that punishes acts of sabotage with up to life in prison.



Not only can an individual receive the punishment for carrying out an act of sabotage - which, for instance, could be a coup plot or other "subversive acts" - but also for financing, recruiting and planning the crime.



The crackdown takes place against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



After the outbreak of war, there were a series of attacks against district military recruitment offices and infrastructure in Russia.



Then, following Putin's mass mobilization order, the wave of attacks intensified. In total, more than 75 public buildings were targeted up to November.



Civil rights activists say that the vague wording and different interpretations of the law give the authorities broad scope to persecute those opposed to the Kremlin's policies.



In recent months, many war critics have been sentenced to long prison terms for "discrediting the Russian army."



