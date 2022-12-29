ISRAELI ENVOY TO FRANCE RESIGNS IN PROTEST OF NEW NETANYAHU GOVT

Israeli envoy to France resigns in protest of new Netanyahu gov't

The Israeli ambassador in France resigned from her post in protest against the new coalition government in Tel Aviv, local media reported.

In a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yael German declared that her conscience would not allow her to represent the six-time premier's new administration.

She said she would not be able to "represent policies that are so radically different from what I believe in," The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

"Sadly, the government you established and lead, including representatives of parties whose extreme positions are expressed in the fundamental positions of the government, its policies and its statements on legislation -- are invalid in my eyes," she said.

German, who served as mayor of the coastal city Herzliya for 25 years until 2013, joined now-opposition leader Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party in 2013. She also served as Health Minister in 2013-2014.

After becoming foreign minister in 2021, Yair Lapid appointed her as the country's ambassador to France.

The Knesset held a special session on Thursday to grant confidence to Netanyahu's new government.