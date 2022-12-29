Death toll from Philippines floods climbs to 32

This handout photo courtesy of Angelica Villarta taken on December 27, 2022 and received on December 28 shows residents surveying damage caused by heavy rain and floods in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental. (AFP)

The death toll from heavy rains and floods in the Philippines has climbed to 32 while a search for 24 missing people is ongoing, authorities said on Thursday.

The country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in a statement that 11 other people were also injured in rains and floods that hit the Southeast Asian nation last weekend, ruining Christmas celebrations.

According to the latest details, the rains and floods affected at least 10 regions of the archipelago nation involving 32 provinces.

Heavy rains were recorded in Camarines Sur and Misamis Occidental provinces, as well as Eastern Visayas, Bicol, and Northern Mindanao regions.

According to the disaster management agency, the flooding affected over 124,800 families involving more than 486,400 individuals.

Many people have returned to their homes while around 101,600 others are still staying in 150 evacuation centers, it added.