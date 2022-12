Ukraine issues air raid alerts in across regions

Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP File Photo)

Air raid sirens sounded across all Ukraine's regions on Wednesday, officials said.

Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.