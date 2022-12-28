Turkish foreign minister, UN chief discuss grain deal, Ukraine war

Türkiye's foreign minister and the UN secretary general discussed latest developments in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and the Black Sea grain initiative in a phone call on Wednesday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Antonio Guterres also spoke about "cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria and the 'Zero Waste' initiative adopted by the UN General Assembly under the leadership of Türkiye," according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

Launched by Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, the Zero Waste project has received widespread international acclaim, including from the UN chief.

The UN General Assembly also recently unanimously adopted a resolution on the initiative presented by Türkiye, declaring March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.