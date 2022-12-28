Russia aims to disrupt new Western arms supplies to Kiev

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the military is working on new plans to cut off supplies of weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian army from abroad.



"We observe that Ukraine is receiving more and more and better Western weapons," Lavrov said during an interview on Russian television on Wednesday. Therefore, he said, there are calls among military experts to interrupt these supply routes.



"Railway lines, bridges and tunnels" are being considered, Lavrov said. "I assume that they will make professional decisions on how to make these deliveries more difficult or, ideally, stop them altogether."



To some extent, he said, they are already working on this with attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. Disrupting the energy grid is already making it more difficult to deliver new weapons, he said. "And I am convinced that there are other plans being applied in this regard."



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's invasion for more than 10 months.



