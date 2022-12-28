Kiev: Over 700 objects of critical infrastructure destroyed in war

More than 700 objects of critical infrastructure have been destroyed in Ukraine since the Russian war began at the end of February, according to government figures.



"We are talking about gas pipelines, substations, bridges and the like," Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Yevgeny Yenin said on television on Wednesday. In total, more than 35,000 objects have been damaged by Russian troops, he added.



Since October, the Russian military has been specifically targeting energy supply facilities in Ukraine. The Ukrainian power grid has been severely damaged by the constant bombardment with missiles, cruise missiles and kamikaze drones. Sudden emergency shutdowns leave people without light for hours during the dark and cold winter days - and sometimes also cuts them off from heat and water supplies.



On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, there were air attacks in several regions. Rocket strikes were reported from the industrial city of Kharkiv in the morning. The city of Kherson, recently recaptured by Ukraine, has been hit by 33 missiles and with artillery, according to the Ukrainian military's general staff.