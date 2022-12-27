Wealthy Russian legislator falls to his death from hotel in India

A wealthy Russian regional legislator has fallen to his death from a third-floor window in a hotel in India, with police currently investigating an accident or case of suicide, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.



Pavel Antov, 65, had been visiting the eastern state of Odisha to celebrate his birthday, before falling to his death on Sunday, the report said.



A number of influential Russian businesspeople have died recently in unusual circumstances. The death of Antov, who made his fortune in meat and sausages and was a member of United Russia, which backs the government in the Kremlin, has been widely reported in Russia and in Ukraine.



Ukrainian media noted that Antov had gone onto social media to describe the Russian invasion as an act of terrorism before later deleting the post and affirming his loyalty to President Vladimir Putin.



The regional parliament in Vladimir, where he served as legislator, published a message of condolence, saying that Antov's fellow legislators were shocked by the tragedy and noting that the businessman was full of energy and plans for the future.



The message described him as one of the most active patrons of the arts and cultural projects in the region to the east of Moscow and said his loss would be keenly felt.



Three days before Antov's death, one of the three people accompanying him on his visit died of a heart attack in the same hotel, a police inspector told India's ANI news agency. He added that the death had depressed Antov.



